2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,325KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502973
  • Stock #: 31053U
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEC8FG161606
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel

The redesigned 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its segment. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 114325 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

