The redesigned 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its segment. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 114325 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.





