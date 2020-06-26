+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows!
A comfortable ride, a spacious interior and very good safety scores buff out the Civic's appeal, says Edmunds.com of the 2015 Honda Civic Coupe. This 2015 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
The 2015 Honda Civic Coupe effortlessly blends the need for space with the sleek look of a two-door model. Along with efficient performance, a modern cabin makes this coupe the ideal choice for a daily driver. In addition, modern technology provides the safety and fun youre looking for in a sporty coupe. This coupe has 135,000 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
