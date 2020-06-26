Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

204-748-3811

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306357
  • Stock #: 47890U
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B40FH001128
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

A comfortable ride, a spacious interior and very good safety scores buff out the Civic's appeal, says Edmunds.com of the 2015 Honda Civic Coupe. This 2015 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

The 2015 Honda Civic Coupe effortlessly blends the need for space with the sleek look of a two-door model. Along with efficient performance, a modern cabin makes this coupe the ideal choice for a daily driver. In addition, modern technology provides the safety and fun youre looking for in a sporty coupe. This coupe has 135,000 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 87,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 121,167 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT
 25,435 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory