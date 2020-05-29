Menu
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

204-748-3811

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

  1. 5199248
  2. 5199248
  3. 5199248
  4. 5199248
  5. 5199248
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,126KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5199248
  • Stock #: 47737U
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG9FU056523
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

Hurry on this one! Marked down from $14995 - you save $1004. With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 160,126 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

