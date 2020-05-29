+ taxes & licensing
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
We are now open Monday to Friday 8am-5pm in Service/Parts and 8:30-5:30pm in Sales and 9am-3pm on Saturday.
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $14995 - you save $1004. With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2015 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 160,126 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
