Low Mileage!



Hurry on this one! Marked down from $34995 - you save $1000. The new 2016 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern retro design with the latest technology and muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car. This 2016 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



With an array of connective technologies and a strong yet sophisticated design, the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro stands out in every way imaginable. The flat bottom steering wheel, high-performance seats and instinctive shifter placement, remind you that this is a true drivers car from top to bottom. It's no wonder that the 2016 Camaro won MotorTrends - Car of the Year!This low mileage coupe has just 33200 kms. It's summit white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. The top of the line Camaro 2SS adds some pretty impressive features to the already loaded 1SS model below it. Additional features include ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. These are in addition to the Bose premium audio system, performance suspension and Brembo brakes, 8 inch touch screen with Chevy MyLink, heads up display and of course that monster of an engine producing 455hp!





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $261.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $8766 ). See dealer for details.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here







Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.