Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, SiriusXM
A truck that's ready to go head to head with any of the competition. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 135,840 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level.
