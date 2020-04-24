Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Durango

Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Durango

Citadel - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3396

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,383KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934187
  • Stock #: 6509A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG2GC359995
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
UNKNOWN
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System! If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2016 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Virden. This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 82,383 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Durango's trim level is Citadel. This Durango Citadel is built for comfort, convenience, and style. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start,a power sunroof, HID headlights, and much more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJEG2GC359995 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 Dodge Journey S...
 53,981 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 57,802 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 176,433 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-748-XXXX

(click to show)

204-748-3396

Send A Message