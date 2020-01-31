Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Rear View Camera!



Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan, it's very maneuverable and yet rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true professional grade pickup truck. This 2016 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 51,535 kms. It's cyber grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLT. At the top of the range sits the Canyon SLT! This fully loaded truck comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, power-heated leather front seats, a remote engine start system, climate control air conditioning, tow/haul mode, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display with Bluetooth, SiriusXM and wireless streaming. This amazing truck also features an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED signature lights, a corner step rear bumper and a rear vision camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth.





