Remote Engine Start , 6 inch Tubular Assist Steps, Power Rear Sliding Window!



Hurry on this one! Marked down from $42995 - you save $4263. The Most Dependable, Longest-Lasting Full-Size Pickups On The Road. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 88245 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. The Silverado 1500 High Country is the top of the range and comes with an incredible amount of luxury. It features leather bucket seat with both heating and cooling options, 12 way power adjustable front seats, a remote engine starter, wireless charging, MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, chrome assist steps and exterior accents, polished exhaust tips and brushed metal sill plates. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, rear view camera, EZ lift and lower tail gate plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start , 6 Inch Tubular Assist Steps, Power Rear Sliding Window.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $270.07 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $11584 ). See dealer for details.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here







Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Power Options Power rear sliding window Convenience Remote Engine Start Additional Features 6 inch Tubular Assist Steps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.