Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry



On Sale! Save $1064 on this one, we've marked it down from $35995. The Most Dependable, Longest-Lasting Full-Size Pickups On The Road. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 78,001 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $241.89 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $10376 ). See dealer for details.



