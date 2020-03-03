Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Z71

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$41,931

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,239KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817358
  • Stock #: 17176
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ3HG229403
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Preferred Equipment Group , Power Sliding Rear Window , EXCISE TAX - AIR CONDITIONING , Full Feature FRT Bucket Seats , Remote Vehicle Start !

Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $43995. We've marked it down to $41931. You save $2064. You don't build a legacy as the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road by chance. You do it with strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,239 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ Z71. The Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 package gives you added style and more functionality. This full size pickup comes with Chevrolet's Z71 Off road package that includes an off-road suspension, skid plates, a towing package and heavy duty running gear. This excellent truck also comes with stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps - tail lamps and fog lights, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen, bluetooth streaming audio, power heated front seats, remote engine starter, keyless entry, a rear vision camera, heated front seats and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Preferred Equipment Group , Power Sliding Rear Window , Excise Tax - Air Conditioning , Full Feature Frt Bucket Seats , Remote Vehicle Start , Rear Window Defogger , Gvwr: 3266 Kg (7200 Lb) .


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.38 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $12412 ). See dealer for details.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Power sliding rear window
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Trailer brake controller
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
Convenience
  • Remote Vehicle Start
Additional Features
  • PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • BLACK
  • Power Sliding Glass Sunroof
  • Jet Black
  • Destination Charge
  • CANADIAN BASE EQUIPMENT
  • GVWR: 3266 KG (7200 LB)
  • CARGO TIE DOWNS UPPER (4)
  • LED CARGO BOX LIGHTING
  • AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL
  • MYLINK(TM) 8 COLOUR TOUCH
  • 110V AC POWER OUTLET
  • P275/55R-20 ALL-TERRAIN TIRES
  • Etch
  • ECOTEC3 6.2L DI V8 VVT AFM
  • BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM
  • 'Z71' OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
  • REAR AXLE - 3.23 RATIO
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • FULL FEATURE FRT BUCKET SEATS
  • OFF-ROAD ASSIST STEPS (LPO-DEALER INSTALLED)
  • Spray-on bed liner
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO(TM). INCLUDES A 3-MONTH TRIAL.
  • High-performance LED Headlamps
  • REALTREE EDITION
  • Flaps
  • EXCISE TAX - AIR CONDITIONING

