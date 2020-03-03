2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Windows rear window defogger

Power sliding rear window Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Trailer brake controller Comfort Automatic climate control Convenience Remote Vehicle Start

Additional Features PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

Rear Vision Camera

BLACK

Power Sliding Glass Sunroof

Jet Black

Destination Charge

CANADIAN BASE EQUIPMENT

GVWR: 3266 KG (7200 LB)

CARGO TIE DOWNS UPPER (4)

LED CARGO BOX LIGHTING

AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL

MYLINK(TM) 8 COLOUR TOUCH

110V AC POWER OUTLET

P275/55R-20 ALL-TERRAIN TIRES

Etch

ECOTEC3 6.2L DI V8 VVT AFM

BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM

'Z71' OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

REAR AXLE - 3.23 RATIO

WIRELESS CHARGING

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

FULL FEATURE FRT BUCKET SEATS

OFF-ROAD ASSIST STEPS (LPO-DEALER INSTALLED)

Spray-on bed liner

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO(TM). INCLUDES A 3-MONTH TRIAL.

High-performance LED Headlamps

REALTREE EDITION

Flaps

EXCISE TAX - AIR CONDITIONING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.