2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LT

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$45,931

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,852KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4502976
  • Stock #: 40712U
  • VIN: 1GC4KZEYXHF128267
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM!

Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1064 from its regular price of $46995. Dominate both the road and the worksite in the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 99852 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.

Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LT. The makes this Silverado 3500HD a little nicer and easier to live with. Features include the MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a remote locking EZ lift and lower tailgate making it easier to open and close, heated power mirrors, remote keyless entry, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Mylink
  • SiriusXM

