SLE Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Rear Vision Camera, Intellilink 8 inch Colour Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Brake Controller, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps!



Precision matters in every pound foot of torque, every inch of fit and finish and every decibel of quietness. It's this kind of attention that sets the 2017 GMC Canyon apart from its competition. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This 4X4 pickup has 108,573 kms. It's red quartz tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Canyon's trim level is SLE. The SLE trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, power mirrors, power windows, fog lamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sle Convenience Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Heavy-duty Trailering Package, Rear Vision Camera, Intellilink 8 Inch Colour Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Brake Controller, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Front Fog Lamps.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $301.45 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $12930 ). See dealer for details.



Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Vehicle Start Safety Trailer brake controller Exterior Front fog lamps Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

17 inch Aluminum Wheels

SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE

Intellilink 8 inch Colour Touchscreen

