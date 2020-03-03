1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
The Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with a quiet, and most comfortable experience possible. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 33,348 kms. It's gpa dark slate metallic in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more!
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0