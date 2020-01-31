Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!



The 2017 Terrain features a bold look that is distinctively GMC. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 69,995 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.





