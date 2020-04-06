1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera, Nightfall Package , Automatic Climate Control!
The GMC Terrain features a long list of comfort and convenience features. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 30,648 kms. It's crimson red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE-2. Moving up to the SLE2 package from the base SLE1 model adds heated front seats and power driver seat, a remote vehicle starter, automatic climate control, Bluetooth streaming audio for your music, a Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Nightfall Package , Automatic Climate Control, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pioneer Speaker System.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
