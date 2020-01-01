Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!



On Sale! Save $2004 on this one, we've marked it down from $58995. To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 45001 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.



Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $395.03 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $16944 ). See dealer for details.



