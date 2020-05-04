1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and 9am-4pm on Saturday. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1004 from its regular price of $57995. A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
This 2018 Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play hard with this Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 59,875 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Tahoe Premier comes with everything you would want in a full size SUV. Equipped with Magnetic Ride Control this SUV gives you one of the smoothest rides offered on the road today. Additionally, you'll get aluminum wheels, a hands free power lift gate, navigation with Chevy MyLink including an 8 inch colour touchscreen, wireless charging, Centrepoint surround sound Bose stereo system, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel plus Chevrolet's Enhanced driver alert package that includes Intellibeam headlights, forward collision alert, blind spot detection, lane keep assist plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.54 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $16794 ). See dealer for details.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0