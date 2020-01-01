Sunroof, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Keyless Entry Keypad, Trailering Package !



Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $2263 from its regular price of $39995. This versatile 2018 Chevy Traverse is designed to fit the entire family comfortably. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.



Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 53900 kms. It's gaz summit white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Siriusxm, Keyless Entry Keypad, Trailering Package , Flaps.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $9291 ). See dealer for details.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here







Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o

Windows Sunroof Power Options Power Liftgate Additional Features Trailering Package

Keyless Entry Keypad

SiriusXM

Flaps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.