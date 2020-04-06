1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $41995 - you save $1004. Do you need a big, three-row crossover SUV that can shuttle lots of people and cargo? This 2018 Chevy Traverse is made for you. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This low mileage SUV has just 29,210 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is Premier. Luxury meets versatility in this Traverse Premier. It comes with a power sunroof, a MyLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera with rear park assist, remote start, a hands-free gesture power liftgate, perforated leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, wireless charging, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $283.00 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $12139 ). See dealer for details.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0