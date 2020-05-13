+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera! This 2018 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Virden. This 2018 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This low mileage SUV has just 28,591 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1JGB14074 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. o~o
