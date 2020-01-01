Low Mileage, Kodiak Edition , Touch Screen, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera!



Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $4267 from its regular price of $40995. This GMC Sierra's cabin is engineered to provide you and your passengers with the quietest, most comfortable experience possible. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Virden & Birtle.



This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 10543 kms. It's gpa dark slate metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Kodiak Edition , Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Z71 Off Suspension Package.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $9049 ). See dealer for details.



