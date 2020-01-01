Kodiak Edition , Touch Screen, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera!



Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1000 from its regular price of $36995. Style meets substance inside this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. From the exceptional interior storage space to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 72026 kms. It's dark slate metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Kodiak Edition , Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Z71 Off Suspension Package.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.16 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $8872 ). See dealer for details.



