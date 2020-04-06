1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0
204-748-3811
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!
Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 60,121 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. The Touring trim is the top of the line Honda CR-V and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch audio display with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
