2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Virden Mainline Motor Products Ltd

1 MB-1, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,121KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879323
  • Stock #: 47343
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H94JH106623
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel!

Notice to all of our valued customers. Due to COVID-19 we have had to reduce our operating hours but are still open for all of your parts, service and sales needs! We are open from Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-3pm for sales only. We are taking extra precautionary measures to protect all of our staff and customers. Pick up and delivery to your door is also available!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.

A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 60,121 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. The Touring trim is the top of the line Honda CR-V and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch audio display with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden & Birtle. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Blind Spot Assist

