2018 RAM 3500

Longhorn - Navigation - Leather Seats - $471 B/W

Location

Virden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

300 Frontage Rd, Virden, MB R0M 2C0

204-748-3396

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,174KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4472286
  • Stock #: 6457A
  • VIN: 3C63RRNL3JG138789
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is one heck of a muscular workhorse. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Virden. This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 22174 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim adds some extra class to this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRNL3JG138789 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.virdenchrysler.ca/financing/application.htm Check out our brand new dealership at 300 Frontage Road in Virden, Manitoba. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Virden. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

