Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1004 from its regular price of $57995. According to Edmunds, the 2018 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,858 kms. It's dark red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim adds some extra class to this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3ML8JG172497.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.54 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $16794 ). See dealer for details.
