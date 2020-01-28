Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth!



On Sale! Save $1064 on this one, we've marked it down from $24995. This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Virden & Birtle.



Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This SUV has 41,925 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This entry level, Preferred Encore comes loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.17 with $0 down for 96 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $728 / Administration Fee and Security included / Tracking Fee included / Dealer Permit #2867 / Total cost of borrowing $5904 ). See dealer for details.



