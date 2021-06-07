Menu
1987 Chevrolet G20

131,000 KM

Details

$13,475

+ tax & licensing
$13,475

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

1987 Chevrolet G20

1987 Chevrolet G20

Conversion

1987 Chevrolet G20

Conversion

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$13,475

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7264226
  VIN: 1GBEG25K6H7147423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR Fuel injection
Auto
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
7 passengers
131,000kms
King size bed in the back
4 captain swivel chairs
Brand new tires

$13,475 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

