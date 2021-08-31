Menu
1989 Chevrolet Express

106,000 KM

Details

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

1989 Chevrolet Express

1989 Chevrolet Express

Chevy Van G20

1989 Chevrolet Express

Chevy Van G20

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7806264
  VIN: 2GBEG25K4K4138349

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR (350)
ONLY 106,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
AM/FM radio with USB & auxiliary input
CD player
Bluetooth
3rd row seating converts into a bed
4 captain swivel, reclining chairs
Brand new tires
Appraisal will be provided
ALL ORIGINAL paint on the body!
Original Manitoba van!
Pride of ownership shows!
MUST BE SEEN!
ABSOLUTELY NO DISAPPOINTMENTS!

$19,975 Safetied

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

Private Sale

***NEW HOURS STARTING NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

