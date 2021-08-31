Menu
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500

290,000 KM

Details Description

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

290,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7678108
  • VIN: 1GCGC29R9TE205102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR (350)
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
AM/FM radio
6 passengers
290,000 HIGHWAY kms
8ft box
Spray in box liner
Steel wheels
Rear air bags
New tires
Western Canadian truck!
Pride of ownership shows!

$11,975
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021:

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

