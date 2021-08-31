Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Chrysler Sebring

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
1999 Chrysler Sebring

1999 Chrysler Sebring

JX

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Chrysler Sebring

JX

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 7686934
  2. 7686934
Contact Seller

$5,975

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686934
  • VIN: 3C3EL45H5XT584478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5LTR V6
ONLY 140,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
AM/FM radio
Power convertible top
Fog lights
Must be seen!

$5,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021:

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2005 Hummer H2 4WD
 264,000 KM
$24,975 + tax & lic
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2...
 290,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 To...
 160,000 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory