1999 Ford Expedition

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,975

+ tax & licensing
$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Eddie Bauer

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7686937
  • VIN: 1FMRU1763XLC29451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
8 passengers
AM/FM radio
180,000kms!
Alloy wheels
Dual exhaust
Fog lights
Very tidy SUV!

$8,975
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021:

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Luggage Rack
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

