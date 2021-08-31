1999 Ford Expedition

$8,975 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7686937

7686937 VIN: 1FMRU1763XLC29451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgandy

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Luggage Rack Media / Nav / Comm Cassette AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.