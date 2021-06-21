Menu
2000 GMC Sierra 1500

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

SL

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

153,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7485006
  • VIN: 1GTEK14WXYZ290839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3LTR V6
ONLY 153,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
CD player
3 passengers
Steel wheels
Box liner
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Original Manitoba truck!

$11,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12TH, 2021

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

