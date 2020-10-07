Menu
2002 Ford F-250

11,975 KM

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Super Duty Lariat

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

11,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210252
  • VIN: 1FTNX20L22EC56010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Interior Colour Medium Flint (E)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,975 KM

Vehicle Description

5.4LTR
ONLY 130,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player
5 passengers
Original Manitoba truck with NO CLAIMS!

$11,975 Safetied
Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear Wheel Drive
Single element engine block heater
5.4L (330) SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE
Tilt Steering Column
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
Colour-keyed instrument panel w/dual cupholders/glove box/ashtray/cigar lighter
Dual colour-keyed coat hooks
Colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Sliding Rear Window
Solar tinted glass
Fog Lamps
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Dual-note horn
Auxiliary pwr point
Pwr steering
Colour-keyed safety belts w/front seat adjustable D-rings
SPEED CONTROL
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
Dual rear access doors
78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
HD gas shock absorbers
Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Pickup box/cargo light
Flip-out rear quarter windows
Black door handles
Colour-keyed scuff plates
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
Colour-keyed moulded cloth headliner
Front passenger assist handle
Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off
accessory delay
Front license plate bracket
130 amp alternator
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
6-way pwr driver seat
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual map lights
Seat Integrated Restraints (SIR)
Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
Underhood service light
Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads*
Grey fabric back panel cover
Front passenger-side roof ride handle
Valance air dam
Chrome front bumper w/lower centre trim
Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad/integral license plate bracket
Argent grille w/chrome surround
Single beam jewel effect headlights
Colour-keyed carpet full-floor covering
Rear door map pockets w/integrated "closed containers only" cupholders
Twin I-beam front axle
Colour-keyed moulded door trim panel-inc: soft armrest, grab handle, reflector, upper vinyl insert, carpeted map pocket
Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7-wire harness, trailer brake wiring kit, trailer tow guide
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, indicator lights
Rear quarter window/rear window privacy glass
Dual colour-keyed cloth sunvisors w/secondary visors-inc: LH map strap & covered lighted mirror, RH covered lighted mirror
Overhead console-inc: trip computer w/compass/DTE/average fuel economy/ outside temp, garage door opener & sunglass bin
(4) 16" x 7.0" premium aluminum wheels w/bright centre ornaments

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

