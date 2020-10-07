2002 Ford F-250

Day/night rearview mirror
Single element engine block heater
5.4L (330) SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE
Colour-keyed instrument panel w/dual cupholders/glove box/ashtray/cigar lighter
Dual colour-keyed coat hooks
Colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Colour-keyed safety belts w/front seat adjustable D-rings
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Flip-out rear quarter windows
Colour-keyed scuff plates
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
Colour-keyed moulded cloth headliner
Front passenger assist handle
Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off
Front license plate bracket
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Seat Integrated Restraints (SIR)
Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads*
Grey fabric back panel cover
Front passenger-side roof ride handle
Chrome front bumper w/lower centre trim
Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad/integral license plate bracket
Argent grille w/chrome surround
Single beam jewel effect headlights
Colour-keyed carpet full-floor covering
Rear door map pockets w/integrated "closed containers only" cupholders
Colour-keyed moulded door trim panel-inc: soft armrest, grab handle, reflector, upper vinyl insert, carpeted map pocket
Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7-wire harness, trailer brake wiring kit, trailer tow guide
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, indicator lights
Rear quarter window/rear window privacy glass
Dual colour-keyed cloth sunvisors w/secondary visors-inc: LH map strap & covered lighted mirror, RH covered lighted mirror
Overhead console-inc: trip computer w/compass/DTE/average fuel economy/ outside temp, garage door opener & sunglass bin
(4) 16" x 7.0" premium aluminum wheels w/bright centre ornaments
