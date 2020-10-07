2002 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Day/night rearview mirror Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Single element engine block heater 5.4L (330) SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE Convenience Tilt Steering Column Interval wipers (2) front tow hooks Colour-keyed instrument panel w/dual cupholders/glove box/ashtray/cigar lighter Dual colour-keyed coat hooks Colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Windows Sliding Rear Window Solar tinted glass Safety Fog Lamps Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Dual-note horn Power Options Auxiliary pwr point Pwr steering Seating Colour-keyed safety belts w/front seat adjustable D-rings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL 3.73 Axle Ratio Front stabilizer bar Colour-keyed body-side mouldings Dual rear access doors 78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery HD gas shock absorbers Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings Pickup box/cargo light Flip-out rear quarter windows Black door handles Colour-keyed scuff plates (4) air registers w/positive shut-off Colour-keyed moulded cloth headliner Front passenger assist handle Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off accessory delay Front license plate bracket 130 amp alternator Removable locking tailgate w/black handle Colour-keyed leather-wrapped steering wheel Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch 6-way pwr driver seat Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light Dual map lights Seat Integrated Restraints (SIR) Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches Underhood service light Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads* Grey fabric back panel cover Front passenger-side roof ride handle Valance air dam Chrome front bumper w/lower centre trim Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad/integral license plate bracket Argent grille w/chrome surround Single beam jewel effect headlights Colour-keyed carpet full-floor covering Rear door map pockets w/integrated "closed containers only" cupholders Twin I-beam front axle Colour-keyed moulded door trim panel-inc: soft armrest, grab handle, reflector, upper vinyl insert, carpeted map pocket Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7-wire harness, trailer brake wiring kit, trailer tow guide Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, indicator lights Rear quarter window/rear window privacy glass Dual colour-keyed cloth sunvisors w/secondary visors-inc: LH map strap & covered lighted mirror, RH covered lighted mirror Overhead console-inc: trip computer w/compass/DTE/average fuel economy/ outside temp, garage door opener & sunglass bin (4) 16" x 7.0" premium aluminum wheels w/bright centre ornaments

