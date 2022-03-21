Menu
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$13,975

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8929579
  VIN: 1GCEC19V64Z290103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8LTR
ONLY 88,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power locks
Power steering
CD player
6 passengers
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Chrome steel wheels
CLAIM FREE truck!

$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

