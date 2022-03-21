$13,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$13,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8929579
- VIN: 1GCEC19V64Z290103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8LTR
ONLY 88,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power locks
Power steering
CD player
6 passengers
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Chrome steel wheels
CLAIM FREE truck!
$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.