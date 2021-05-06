Menu
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

144,000 KM

Details

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LS

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LS

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7055045
  VIN: 1GCHK29UX4E337069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
6 passengers
CD player
ONLY 144,000kms!
Chrome steel wheels
Step bars
8ft box
Original Manitoba truck!

$14,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

