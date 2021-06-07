Menu
2005 Dodge Magnum

211,000 KM

Details Description

$8,975

+ tax & licensing
$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2005 Dodge Magnum

2005 Dodge Magnum

R/T

2005 Dodge Magnum

R/T

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7226756
  • VIN: 2D8GV58225H582724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7LTR Hemi
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Complete sound system with Bluetooth
5 passengers
211,000kms!
Super 10 X pipe exhaust
20" Ridler rims
2" rear coils
Sunroof
Original Manitoba car!

$8,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

