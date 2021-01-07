2005 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine block heater w/battery warmer Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles Seating Rear jump seats Safety Fog Lamps Single note horn Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Airbag deactivation switch 2-point restraint for front centre passenger Comfort glove box Power Options Pwr brakes Raised pwr dome hood Windows Solar tinted glass

Additional Features 6' pickup box (4) cargo box tie-down hooks Manual day/night interior rearview mirror HD gas shock absorbers 74 litre (16.2 imperial gallon) fuel tank Quick-release tailgate Rear mud flaps Styled manual mirrors Black textured vinyl floor covering Low series door trim panel Colour keyed wheel lip mouldings White faced w/black trim rings instrumentation LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger-side 4-spoke black urethane steering wheel Sun visors w/LH strap Front/rear step bumpers w/painted face bar & matching lower valance Black mesh style grille w/colour keyed surround Manual lap/shoulder belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors on outside front positions Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges 3.0L OHV V6 ENGINE 3.0L OVC V6 ENGINE

