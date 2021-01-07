Menu
2005 Ford Ranger

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,975

+ tax & licensing
$7,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2005 Ford Ranger

2005 Ford Ranger

EDGE

2005 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$7,975

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6422704
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U35PA87419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red (Red)
  • Interior Colour Medium Dk Flint (F)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power steering
ONLY 140,000kms!
5 passengers
CD player
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$7,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Engine block heater w/battery warmer
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Rear jump seats
Fog Lamps
Single note horn
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Airbag deactivation switch
2-point restraint for front centre passenger
glove box
Pwr brakes
Raised pwr dome hood
Solar tinted glass
6' pickup box
(4) cargo box tie-down hooks
Manual day/night interior rearview mirror
HD gas shock absorbers
74 litre (16.2 imperial gallon) fuel tank
Quick-release tailgate
Rear mud flaps
Styled manual mirrors
Black textured vinyl floor covering
Low series door trim panel
Colour keyed wheel lip mouldings
White faced w/black trim rings instrumentation
LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger-side
4-spoke black urethane steering wheel
Sun visors w/LH strap
Front/rear step bumpers w/painted face bar & matching lower valance
Black mesh style grille w/colour keyed surround
Manual lap/shoulder belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors on outside front positions
Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
3.0L OHV V6 ENGINE
3.0L OVC V6 ENGINE

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

