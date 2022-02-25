2006 GMC Sierra 1500

$11,475 + taxes & licensing 3 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

8352564 VIN: 1GTEK14V76Z122872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 321,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Interior Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

