2007 Cadillac Escalade
Base
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
- Listing ID: 8719271
- VIN: 1GYFK63837R315254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2LTR
ONLY 150,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding heated mirrors
Power seats
Power folding 2nd row seats
Power pedals
Heated & air conditioned seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
CD player
DVD player
NAV
Rain sensor windshield
8 passengers/3rd row seating
Back up camera
Factory remote starter
Power liftgate
22" chrome wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba SUV!
$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS***
EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022
Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
