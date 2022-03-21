Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Cadillac Escalade

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2007 Cadillac Escalade

2007 Cadillac Escalade

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Cadillac Escalade

Base

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 8719271
  2. 8719271
  3. 8719271
  4. 8719271
  5. 8719271
  6. 8719271
  7. 8719271
  8. 8719271
  9. 8719271
  10. 8719271
  11. 8719271
  12. 8719271
  13. 8719271
  14. 8719271
  15. 8719271
  16. 8719271
  17. 8719271
  18. 8719271
  19. 8719271
  20. 8719271
  21. 8719271
  22. 8719271
  23. 8719271
  24. 8719271
  25. 8719271
  26. 8719271
  27. 8719271
  28. 8719271
  29. 8719271
  30. 8719271
Contact Seller

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8719271
  • VIN: 1GYFK63837R315254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2LTR
ONLY 150,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power folding heated mirrors
Power seats
Power folding 2nd row seats
Power pedals
Heated & air conditioned seats
Memory seat (driver's)
Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
CD player
DVD player
NAV
Rain sensor windshield
8 passengers/3rd row seating
Back up camera
Factory remote starter
Power liftgate
22" chrome wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba SUV!

$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2013 RAM 1500 ST
 224,000 KM
$17,475 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 SLT
 261,000 KM
$11,475 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 72,000 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory