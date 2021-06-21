Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ tax & licensing
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7496298
  VIN: 3GNFK12327G220450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated seats
Power pedals
Memory seat (driver's)
CD player with auxiliary input
205,000kms!
Factory remote starter
20" Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba truck!
MUST BE SEEN!

$15,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12TH, 2021

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Bed Liner
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

