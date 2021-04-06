Menu
2007 Hummer H3

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ tax & licensing
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2007 Hummer H3

2007 Hummer H3

4WD

2007 Hummer H3

4WD

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6833984
  • VIN: 5GTDN13E278240431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
5 passengers
176,000kms!
Bluetooth
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Sunroof
Original Manitoba SUV!

$15,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

