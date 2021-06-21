Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac Escalade

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac Escalade

2008 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 7485003
  2. 7485003
  3. 7485003
  4. 7485003
  5. 7485003
  6. 7485003
  7. 7485003
  8. 7485003
  9. 7485003
  10. 7485003
  11. 7485003
  12. 7485003
  13. 7485003
  14. 7485003
  15. 7485003
  16. 7485003
  17. 7485003
  18. 7485003
  19. 7485003
  20. 7485003
  21. 7485003
  22. 7485003
Contact Seller

$22,975

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7485003
  • VIN: 1GYFK63878R134045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Heated & air conditioned seats
Heated steering wheel
Power pedals
Power liftgate
CD player
Navigation
DVD player
ONLY 161,0000kms!
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
22" chrome wheels
Running boards
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Fog lights

$22,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12TH, 2021

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2013 Ford Edge SEL
 143,000 KM
$14,975 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,000 KM
$18,975 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,000 KM
$20,475 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory