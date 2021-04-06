Menu
2008 Ford F-150

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

XLT Super Cab 4x4

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

184,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6833981
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W58FC32836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
6 passengers
184,000kms!
Front & rear chrome bumpers
Locking tailgate
Remote starter
Chrome wheels
Step bars
Fog lights
Original Manitoba truck!

$13,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

