2008 Ford F-150

Listing ID: 6833981

6833981 VIN: 1FTRX14W58FC32836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

