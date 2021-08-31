Menu
2008 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$6,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

SEL

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Used
  • Listing ID: 7686940
  • VIN: 3FAHP02128R134787

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
CD player
193,000kms!
Remote starter
Alloy wheels
Fog lights

$6,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

NEW SUMMER HOURS IN EFFECT ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021:

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 8pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

