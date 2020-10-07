Menu
2008 Honda Civic

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Cpe LX

Location

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

$6,975

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210246
  • VIN: 2HGFG11648H005810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galaxy Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (BK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
208,000kms!
Alloy wheels
Original Manitoba car!

$6,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Map Lights
Floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Door pocket storage bins
Multi-functional centre console storage compartment
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
12V pwr outlet
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Integrated glass antenna
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
5-speed manual transmission
Rear decklid spoiler
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Digital instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Aux media input jack
Front beverage holders
16" aluminum wheels
Front cloth bucket seats-inc: driver seat height adjustment, active head restraints
Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, anti-theft, (4) speakers

