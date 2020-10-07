2008 Honda Civic

1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Multi-functional centre console storage compartment
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension
60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
5-speed manual transmission
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Digital instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter
Maintenance Minder system
Front cloth bucket seats-inc: driver seat height adjustment, active head restraints
Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, anti-theft, (4) speakers
