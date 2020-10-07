2008 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Convenience Map Lights Floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Door pocket storage bins Multi-functional centre console storage compartment Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down 12V pwr outlet Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Safety Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS) Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension Seating 60/40 fold-down rear seatback Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Comfort Air conditioning w/air filtration system

Additional Features Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) 5-speed manual transmission Rear decklid spoiler Tilt & telescopic steering column Digital instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system Aux media input jack Front beverage holders 16" aluminum wheels Front cloth bucket seats-inc: driver seat height adjustment, active head restraints Dual stage, dual threshold front airbags (SRS) AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt, anti-theft, (4) speakers

