2008 Nissan Altima
3.5 SE loaded leather sunroof , heated seats , bluetooth
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
- Listing ID: 9144850
- Stock #: 2008altimacoupeV6
- VIN: 1N4BL24E98C105931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Nissan Altima SE model , 6 cyl, 2 door Coupe with only 151,000 km,
Hard to find 2 door coupe , V6 performance with great color combination , White exterior with Black leather interior
Really great condition and below average km's
leather , heated seats ,sunroof , push button start, keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,
3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....
Direct from British Columbia
Zero Accident disclosures ,
Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.
only 7 1/2 years of driving !!!
synthetic oil / filter change
fresh safety
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
