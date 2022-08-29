Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

3.5 SE loaded leather sunroof , heated seats , bluetooth

3.5 SE loaded leather sunroof , heated seats , bluetooth

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9144850
  • Stock #: 2008altimacoupeV6
  • VIN: 1N4BL24E98C105931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Nissan Altima SE model , 6 cyl, 2 door Coupe with only 151,000 km,

Hard to find 2 door coupe , V6 performance with great color combination , White exterior with Black leather interior

Really great condition and below average km's

leather , heated seats ,sunroof , push button start, keyless entry, bluetooth, and more!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks , alloy wheels, cruise control ,

3.5 litre 6 cylinder ....

Direct from British Columbia

Zero Accident disclosures ,

Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.

only 7 1/2 years of driving !!!

NOW SALE PRICED $ 10,995

PST and GST not included

synthetic oil / filter change

fresh safety

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

