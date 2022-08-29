Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota RAV4

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,250

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD only 171,000 km

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD only 171,000 km

Location

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

  1. 9144844
  2. 9144844
  3. 9144844
  4. 9144844
  5. 9144844
  6. 9144844
  7. 9144844
  8. 9144844
  9. 9144844
  10. 9144844
  11. 9144844
  12. 9144844
  13. 9144844
  14. 9144844
  15. 9144844
  16. 9144844
  17. 9144844
Contact Seller

$15,250

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9144844
  • Stock #: 2008 rav4
  • VIN: JTMBD31V285184560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2008 rav4
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota RAV 4 Limited AWD SUV 4 cyl

WITH only 171 ,000 km's

Direct from British Columbia

Zero Accidents , with brand new michelin all season all atround

2.5 litre 4 cylinder....

zero accidents

Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.

only 8 1/2 years of driving !!!

Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , sunroof , power driver seat, remote entry ,and more

Really in overall great condition

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

SALE PRICED only $15,250

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 172,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 194,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 209,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

Call Dealer

204-998-XXXX

(click to show)

204-998-0203

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory