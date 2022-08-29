$15,250+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2008 Toyota RAV4
Limited AWD only 171,000 km
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$15,250
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9144844
- Stock #: 2008 rav4
- VIN: JTMBD31V285184560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2008 rav4
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota RAV 4 Limited AWD SUV 4 cyl
WITH only 171 ,000 km's
Direct from British Columbia
Zero Accidents , with brand new michelin all season all atround
2.5 litre 4 cylinder....
zero accidents
Pride of ownership shows through this vehicle.
only 8 1/2 years of driving !!!
Air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control , sunroof , power driver seat, remote entry ,and more
Really in overall great condition
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
SALE PRICED only $15,250
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
office 204 414-9210 cell/text 204 998 0203
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.