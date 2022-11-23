$21,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$21,975
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9334786
- VIN: 3GCEK13369G179083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3LTR
ONLY 164,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated leather seats
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
20" chrome wheels
Remote starter
Fog lights
$21,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
***WINTER HOURS***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
