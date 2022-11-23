Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,975

+ tax & licensing
$21,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

LTZ

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

164,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9334786
  VIN: 3GCEK13369G179083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
ONLY 164,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power heated leather seats
5 passengers
CD player with auxiliary input
20" chrome wheels
Remote starter
Fog lights

$21,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

***WINTER HOURS***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 2pm
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

