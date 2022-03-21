Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

148,000 KM

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

SLE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8929576
  • VIN: 1GKER13D79J213913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6LTR
ONLY 149,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
CD player with auxiliary input
3rd row seating / 7 passengers
Factory remote starter
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Original Manitoba SUV!

$11,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS***

EFFECTIVE JUNE 1ST, 2022

Monday 9am 6pm
(Closed the Monday on long weekends)
Tuesday 9am 6pm
Wednesday 9am 8pm
Thursday 9am 8pm
Friday 9am 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription

1-855-854-3300

