Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 6168252
  2. 6168252
  3. 6168252
  4. 6168252
  5. 6168252
  6. 6168252
  7. 6168252
  8. 6168252
  9. 6168252
  10. 6168252
  11. 6168252
  12. 6168252
Contact Seller

$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168252
  • VIN: 1GTEK14009Z245308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (193)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player with auxiliary input
222,000kms!
3 passengers
Factory remote starter
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Clean Carfax report!

$12,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.com

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Spare tire lock
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Deluxe roof console
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Pwr steering
Manual air conditioning
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
145-amp generator
Black air dam
Side-guard door beams
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
SLE decor
Fleetside body
Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
Dual cargo area lamps
Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Deep tinted glass -inc: rear window
Front passenger seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp
3084 kg (6800 lb) GVWR
Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
8' pickup box
Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

2009 GMC Sierra 1500...
 222,000 KM
$12,975 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 123,000 KM
$9,975 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra SL
 86,000 KM
$14,975 + tax & lic

Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

Call Dealer

1-855-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-854-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory