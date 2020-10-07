2009 GMC Sierra 1500...

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Spare tire lock Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer Deluxe roof console Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes 4-wheel anti-lock brake system StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance 3-point safety belts in all seating positions Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system Power Options Pwr steering Comfort Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension Independent front suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive 145-amp generator Black air dam Side-guard door beams Chrome rear bumper w/step pad SLE decor Fleetside body Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap Dual cargo area lamps Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Deep tinted glass -inc: rear window Front passenger seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH) AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp 3084 kg (6800 lb) GVWR Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers 8' pickup box Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

