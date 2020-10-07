2009 GMC Sierra 1500...

Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Deep tinted glass -inc: rear window
Front passenger seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp
Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench
